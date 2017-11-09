Trump aide: White House won’t support Moore if allegations are true

A White House official said Thursday that President Trump will not support GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore if allegations about the Alabama Republican's alleged sexual interaction with a 14-year-old girl and other harassment allegations are true.

"They're very serious allegations, and if true, then, yes, there's no path forward," White House Legislative Director Marc Short told CNN Thursday referencing the bombshell report of assault allegations against Moore.

"But I don't think we should begin going down that pathway until we give Roy Moore the chance to defend himself," Short added.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a teenager he met outside a courtroom in Alabama in 1979 when he was 32-year-old assistant district attorney in the state.

Moore has denied the allegations, saying they are "completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign.”

In the interview, Short called on voters to be "cautious" about the allegations and wait for the truth to come out.

"I think we need to let the facts come out, find out what the truth is and go from there before we jump to conclusions," he said.

Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) in a primary runoff in September to become the GOP's nominee for Alabama's next senator. Strange was appointed by former Gov. Robert Bentley (R-Ala.) in February following the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is set to Democrat Doug Jones in a special election in December.