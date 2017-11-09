Dem opponent: Moore needs to answer 'serious' charges

The Democrat set to face Roy Moore in December's special election to be Alabama's next senator said Thursday that Moore needs to answer allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979.

An explosive Washington Post investigation published Thursday quoted a woman who claimed Moore initiated sexual contact with her when she was a teenager in 1979, when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney for the state of Alabama.

"Roy Moore needs to answer these serious charges," the campaign for Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones said in a statement published by ABC News.

Moore has denied the allegations, calling them a "last-ditch Hail Mary" by those supporting Jones.

"Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake," Moore's campaign said in a statement.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore himself added.

A number of GOP senators have called for Moore to step aside if there is any truth to the allegations in the Post's report. Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainAfter Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Overnight Defense: Lawmakers question military's lapse after Texas shooting | Trump asks North Korea to 'make a deal' | Senate panel approves Army pick Webb: Trump, year one MORE (R-Ariz.) went the furthest, calling for Moore to exit the race immediately.

“The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying,” McCain said in a statement. “He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.”