GOP senator asks to be taken off Moore fundraising appeals

Sen. Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Health Care: Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid GOP senator: CBO moving the goalposts on ObamaCare mandate Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday MORE (R-Utah) has requested to be removed from Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore's fundraising pitches after a Thursday investigative report from the Washington Post detailed accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct between a 32-year-old Moore and a minor.
Ted Cruz out with a statement calling on Moore to "immediately withdraw" if allegations are true, according to @TexasTribAbby. But Moore is still fundraising using images of Cruz, Rand Paul and Mike Lee as recently as this afternoon: https://t.co/wRsEb1MGWD pic.twitter.com/nZdvrnZ9YW— Ben Kamisar (@bkamisar) November 9, 2017