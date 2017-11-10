 

GOP senator asks to be taken off Moore fundraising appeals

By Ben Kamisar - 11/10/17 10:19 AM EST
Sen. Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Health Care: Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid GOP senator: CBO moving the goalposts on ObamaCare mandate Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday MORE (R-Utah) has requested to be removed from Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore's fundraising pitches after a Thursday investigative report from the Washington Post detailed accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct between a 32-year-old Moore and a minor. 

Moore released a fundraising pitch featuring Lee on Thursday just hours after The Washington Post story quoted a woman who charged that Moore touched her over her underwear and tried to get her to do the same to him when she was 14 years old. Three other women also told the Post Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his mid-30s.
 
The fundraising pitch attempted to discredit the allegations and included pictures of Lee, as well as Sens. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few ready to vote against it Anti-gay marriage county clerk Kim Davis to seek reelection in Kentucky MORE (R-Texas) and Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions McConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Cruz: It’s a mistake for House bill to raise taxes MORE (R-Ky.). 
 
Lee's office told The Hill on Friday that the Moore campaign never asked to use the senator's image and that their office had requested that Moore take it down. Spokespeople for Cruz and Paul have not returned a request to comment from The Hill. 
 
As of Friday morning, the senators' pictures still appear on the online link to Moore's fundraising appeal. 
The three senators had been some of Moore's most high-profile endorsement until the revelations surfaced. Both Cruz and Lee told reporters that Moore should step down from the nomination if the allegations are true. Staffers for Paul, who's recovering after having his ribs broken in an attack, didn't return a request for comment.
