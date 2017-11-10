Alabama poll: Moore and Jones tied following scandal

Embattled Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore is tied with Democrat Doug Jones in a new poll on Friday, one day after accusations surfaced that Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Moore and Jones are tied at 46 percent in the new poll by Decision Desk and Opinion Savvy, with 82 percent of respondents aware of the new allegations leveled by named accusers in The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

In RealClearPolitics's average of polls, which does not yet include the new poll, Moore is leading by 6 points. All of those polls were taken before the allegations of Moore’s sexual conduct were reported.

Since the lion's share of respondents were aware of the allegations, it's likely that the new revelations are in part responsible for tightening the race.

The Washington Post revealed on Thursday that an Alabama woman is accusing Moore of inappropriate sexual touching while she was 14 years old

Washington Republicans have rushed to distance themselves from Moore in the wake of the allegations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) has called on him to step aside if the allegations are true. And the National Republican Senatorial Committee has ended its fundraising agreement with Moore's campaign.

Despite that pressure, 54 percent of voters — and 73 percent of Republicans — do not think Moore should step aside as the party's nominee.

Moore has denied all of the allegations and insisted that he will not step down.

Some Republicans have talked about the potential for a long-shot write-in campaign, but the polling data shows that a write-in candidate could give Democrats the edge.

In a contest between Moore, Jones or write-in candidate Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeThe establishment must answer to the voters or face more challenges Moore won’t say if he wants McConnell ousted as leader Moore makes nice with Senate Republicans in trip to Capitol Hill MORE (R-Ala.), Jones leads Moore by almost 3 points.

Strange was appointed to fill the seat after Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE became attorney general but was defeated by Moore in the Republican special election primary.

The new poll surveyed 515 likely voters and has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.

Updated 2:28 p.m.