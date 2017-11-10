Comstock calls on Roy Moore to drop out of Senate race

Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockWilson endorses Foxx as next House Education chairman House transfers DC Metro board appointments to DOT Dems target DC-area GOP rep on Metro funding MORE (R-Va.) is calling on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) to drop out of the race following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In her statement, Comstock, a top target for Democrats in next year's midterm elections, paired Moore with other men recently accused of sexual harassment, assault and other crimes.

“Harvey Weinstein, Anthony Weiner, Roger Ailes, Roy Moore…No MOORE of this,” Comstock said Friday in a statement. “I believed the stories from the victims of Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes and others because they were substantiated and consistent with the stories of how sexual predators operate.”

“To date Roy Moore has not provided any credible explanation or response to the detailed allegations,” Comstock continued. “The defense from some of his supporters is beyond disturbing. Today, the National Review Editorial board also set out the case against Roy Moore and why he should drop out. Roy Moore should not serve in the U.S. Senate.”

Comstock won Virginia’s 10th District by 6 points in 2016, but President Trump lost the district to Democratic presidential nomineeby 10 points.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the state swept to victory in a number of races, highlighting the political danger Comstock faces next year.

Another vulnerable Republican, Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloBipartisan duo offer criminal justice reform legislation Live coverage: Day two of the Ways and Means GOP tax bill markup Trump administration cancels immigration benefits for 5K people MORE (Fla.) also called for Moore to step down Friday, calling him “despicable.”

“Not my state; not my chamber but this man is despicable and should step down. To call him 'unfit' is generous,” Curbelo tweeted. Curbelo won Florida’s 26th District by nearly 12 points in 2016 while Clinton soundly beat Trump there by 16 points.

Other Republicans have also distanced themselves from Moore, though a number of senators have said he should drop out of the race if the allegations are true. Such caveats were absent from the Comstock and Curbelo statements.

In a bombshell report from The Washington Post on Thursday, Moore was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979 when he was 32.

The newspaper also found three other women who said Moore had approached them around a similar time, when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

Moore has denied the allegations, saying they are "completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign.”

The White House said Friday that Trump does not believe “a mere allegation” from many years ago should “destroy a person’s life,” but said Trump wants Moore to “step aside” if the allegations against him are true.

A new poll found Friday that the race between Moore and Democratic opponent Doug Jones is tied following the allegations.