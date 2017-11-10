Two GOP senators withdraw Roy Moore endorsements after sexual misconduct allegations

Two Republican senators have unendorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) following reported allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) and Steve Daines (Mont.) both announced they would no longer endorse Moore for Senate on Friday night.

“Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate,” Lee said in a statement.

Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 10, 2017

“I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate,” Daines tweeted.

I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 10, 2017

In a bombshell report in The Washington Post Thursday, Moore was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979 when he was 32.

The newspaper also found three other women who said that Moore had approached them around a similar time, when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

Moore has denied the allegations regarding the 14-year-old, saying they are "completely false.”

In an interview on Sean Hannity’s radio show Friday, Moore blasted the allegations, calling them “politically motivated.”

“I believe they are brought only to stop a very successful campaign, and that’s what they are doing,” Moore said.

Moore maintained he did not know the woman, Leigh Corfman, who said that as a 14-year-old in 1979, Moore forced her into at least two unwanted sexual encounters — one where he kissed her and one where he touched her and asked her to touch him.

When pressed by Hannity on whether he dated teenagers as an adult, Moore said “not generally, no.”

"At that time in your life … would it be unusual for you as a 32-year-old guy to have dated a woman as young as 17?” Hannity asked.

“Not generally, no. If I did, I’m not going to dispute anything but I don’t remember anything like that,” Moore replied.

Earlier Friday, Lee requested to be removed from Moore's fundraising pitches following the allegations. Both he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who also endorsed Moore, said the Alabama Republican should withdraw from the race if the allegations were true.

