Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few ready to vote against it Anti-gay marriage county clerk Kim Davis to seek reelection in Kentucky MORE's (R-Texas) Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas) blasted Cruz in a fundraising email for supporting Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) in the wake of allegations that Moore initiated sexual contact with a minor decades ago.

"It's not that complicated, Ted Cruz: we're talking about potentially elevating a man who preyed on young girls to the U.S. Senate," O'Rourke wrote in an email obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore on Friday resisted calls to exit the Alabama Senate race amid fallout over an explosive Washington Post investigation this week revealing allegations that Moore initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979 when he was an assistant district attorney at the age of 32.

Moore has denied the allegations amid growing criticism from Republicans.

“I believe they are politically motivated. I believe they are brought only to stop a very successful campaign, and that’s what they are doing. I’ve never known this woman," Moore said Friday on Sean Hannity's radio show.

Cruz was among a number of GOP senators to throw their support behind Moore's campaign ahead of the December special election. Meanwhile, two GOP senators on Friday dropped their support for Moore's campaign as pressure grows over the sexual misconduct allegations.

“Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate,” Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Health Care: Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid GOP senator: CBO moving the goalposts on ObamaCare mandate Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday MORE (R-Utah) said in a statement.

“I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate,” Sen. Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesTax bill raises red flags for Senate GOP Overnight Energy: EPA kicking scientists who get grants off advisory boards High stakes as Trump heads to Hill MORE (R-Mont.) tweeted.

Moore is set to face Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Dec. 12 to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE.

In September, Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeThe establishment must answer to the voters or face more challenges Moore won’t say if he wants McConnell ousted as leader Moore makes nice with Senate Republicans in trip to Capitol Hill MORE (R-Ala.) in the state's GOP primary runoff. Strange was appointed to the seat in February by former Gov. Robert Bentley (R).