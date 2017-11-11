GOP governor calls for Moore to step aside: 'Americans are better than this'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday joined the growing chorus of Republican officials condemning GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago, saying that the Alabama conservative is "unfit for office."

"Roy Moore’s defenders should ask themselves if they would be so quick to excuse him if the victim was their daughter or if the offender was a Democrat," Hogan tweeted. "He is unfit for office and should step aside. Americans are better than this."

Hogan's statement is one of the more recent from Republicans denouncing the former Alabama Supreme Court justice and Senate hopeful amid allegations that he pursued sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls while he was in his 30s.

The allegations emerged in an explosive Washington Post report published Thursday. One of Moore's accusers said she was just 14 years old when he initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979.

Moore, now 70, has forcefully denied that allegation, though he has not ruled out that he dated other girls in their late teens while he was in his early 30s.

Still, dozens of Republican lawmakers and officials have sought to distance themselves from Moore in recent days, and have urged him to step aside in the Senate race if the allegations are true.