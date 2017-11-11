Cassidy pulls endorsement of Moore

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyOvernight Health Care: Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid GOP senator: CBO moving the goalposts on ObamaCare mandate CNN to air sexual harassment Town Hall featuring Gretchen Carlson, Anita Hill MORE (La.) announced Saturday that he is pulling his support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

"Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support," Cassidy tweeted.

Two other lawmakers have pulled their endorsements following a bombshell report in The Washington Post Thursday, in which Moore was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he was 32.

GOP Sens. Mike Lee (Utah) and Steve Daines (Mont.) both announced Friday night that they would no longer endorse Moore for Senate.

Other lawmakers from both parties have said Moore should step out of the race if the allegations are true.

The newspaper also found three other women who said that Moore had approached them around a similar time, when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

Moore has denied the allegations regarding the 14-year-old, saying they are "completely false.”