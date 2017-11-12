GOP strategist: 'Trump has made the Democratic Party great again'

Republican strategist Alex Castellanos on Sunday said the Democratic Party has flourished under President Trump's presidency, pointing to the party's sweeping election wins on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems win from coast to coast Falwell after Gillespie loss: 'DC should annex' Northern Virginia Dems see gains in Virginia's House of Delegates MORE has made the Democratic Party great again,” Castellanos said on ABC's "This Week."

“He’s unified it and given it intensity at the polls much like President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaOvernight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny Russian social media is the modern-day Trojan horse Trump records robo-call for Gillespie: He'll help 'make America great again' MORE unified and intensified the Republican party,” he said during a roundtable discussion.

Castellanos predicted that Trump being in office will continue to negatively impact the Republican Party's efforts to protect and win seats in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look ahead at 2018 — those Republican districts that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Papadopoulos was in regular contact with Stephen Miller, helped edit Trump speech: report Bannon jokes Clinton got her ‘ass kicked’ in 2016 election MORE won, 23 of them — the House is in play,” Castellanos said.

His remarks come after Democrats won elections from coast to coast on Tuesday, including the two gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey.