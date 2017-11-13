Cornyn withdraws Moore endorsement

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn John CornynAfter Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Overnight Defense: Lawmakers question military's lapse after Texas shooting | Trump asks North Korea to 'make a deal' | Senate panel approves Army pick Overnight Regulation: House passes bill to overturn joint-employer rule | Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid | Lawmakers 'alarmed' by EPA's science board changes MORE (R-Texas) is the latest Republican to drop his endorsement of Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in the wake of allegations of sexual contact with an underage girl.

"The most appropriate course of action, in my view, is to leave the final judgment in the hands of Alabama voters — where it has always belonged — and withdraw my endorsement," Cornyn said in a statement on Monday.

He added that "the accusations against Roy Moore are disturbing and, if true, disqualifying."

Cornyn's comments are the latest sign of Republicans breaking with Moore following a bombshell report claiming he pursued relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s.

The youngest woman quoted says she was 14 at the time and that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her.