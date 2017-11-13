Texas Dem rep announces plans to retire

Democratic Rep. Gene Green Raymond (Gene) Eugene GreenFive things to know about GOP's gun-suppressor bill Dem pulls support of gun rights bill after Las Vegas shooting Another health funding cliff puts care for millions at risk MORE (Texas) on Monday announced that he will retire after his term ends.

"I have decided that I will not be filing for re-election in 2018. I think that it is time for me to be more involved in the lives of our children and grandchildren. I have had to miss so many of their activities and after 26 years in Congress it is time to devote more time to my most important job of being a husband, father and grandfather," Green said in a statement.

"I have been fortunate to have never lost an election since 1972 and I am confident that I still have the support of my constituents and would be successful if I ran for another term in Congress," Green said.

He added that he plans to continue to serve the 25th District, which includes parts of Houston, until his "term is over at the end of 2018.”

The lawmaker serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and noted in his statement that his staff helped work on issues including Social Security, veterans affairs and immigration.

“Serving as an elected official is one of the greatest honors our country can bestow on a person," he added.

Texas Tribune reporter Abby Livingston first reported his plan to retire.

Green has served the district, a solidly blue seat, since 1992.

The native Houstonian won his last reelection in 2016 by 48 points against his Republican challenger Julio Garza.