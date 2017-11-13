Alabama rep: I'm still backing Moore because he'll 'vote right'

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksTemporary status for immigrants shouldn't mean permanent residency Whatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong GOP lawmaker pushes to end sports leagues' tax-exempt status MORE (R-Ala.) said Monday that he will still back GOP candidate Roy Moore, who is facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, in the Alabama Senate special election because Moore will “vote right” on Capitol Hill.

“There are major issues facing the United States of America, deficit and debt that can lead to insolvency and bankruptcy, funding for national security, border security, abortion, appointment of Supreme Court justices — Doug Jones will vote wrong on each of those issues, Roy Moore will vote right on each of those issues,” Brooks said in a statement Monday.

“That’s why I am voting for Roy Moore,” he said.

Brooks had run in the GOP primary in special election for Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE's (R-Ala.) seat. Strange was appointed to the seat after President Trump appointed Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE as attorney general. Brooks came in third against Moore and Strange.

Brooks’s statement comes just hours after the latest allegations against Moore.

Beverly Young Nelson said earlier Monday that Moore had sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and Moore was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations, saying he didn’t know Nelson despite her showing that he had apparently signed her yearbook in 1979.

Nelson’s allegations came days after a Washington Post report claimed that Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979.

Multiple Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (Ky.), have called on the former state Supreme Court chief justice to drop out of the race. Some GOP senators have said Moore should be expelled from the chamber if he wins the Dec. 12 special election.