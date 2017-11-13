Report: Adelson splits with Bannon over 2018 efforts

GOP megadonor and Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson is reportedly breaking with ex-Trumpp adviser Stephen Bannon and switching his support to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) over Bannon's push to challenge Republican incumbents in 2018.

“The Adelsons will not be supporting Steve Bannon’s efforts,” spokesman Andy Abboud told Politico in a report published Monday.

“They are supporting Mitch McConnell 100 percent. For anyone to infer anything otherwise is wrong,” he added, nearly a month after Adelson reportedly met with President Trump's former chief strategist in Washington, D.C.

The report comes after Bannon has been courting possible donors to contribute to his efforts to unseat members whom he sees as part of the Republican establishment. Bannon aides told the news outlet that Adelson's decision is not a surprise, saying they did not count on his money because the business mogul has a history of supporting mainstream Republicans instead of outsiders. The report comes after Bannon reportedly spoke at the Zionist Organization of America's annual dinner on Sunday night — a group largely funded by Adelson. During the dinner, Bannon praised Adelson and also he called himself a “Christian Zionist,” the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

Adelson and his wife Miriam did not attend the event, despite the dinner program saying Bannon would introduce the couple, according to the report.

One person close to the couple told Politico that Adelson partly did not show because he feared a joint appearance with the nationalist could be misconstrued as an endorsement of his 2018 efforts.

Several people close to the billionaire had reportedly shared their concern that the perception of the two men being allied together.

Last month, Bannon said he is looking to challenge every sitting GOP senator except Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), telling Fox's Sean Hannity that "no one is safe."

The Bannon-Adelson split comes as one candidate strongly backed by the Breitbart News chief, Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore, faces mounting accusations of sexual misconduct against teenagers when he was a man in his 30s.