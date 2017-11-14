National poll: Majority says Moore should drop out

A majority of voters across the U.S. in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll say Republican Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore should drop out of the race amid sexual misconduct accusations.

Sixty percent of voters say Moore should end his Senate bid due to the accusations, while 16 percent said he should continue his campaign. Twenty-four percent said they did not know or did not have an opinion.

Sixty percent of registered voters find the accusations levied against Moore to be “very credible” or “somewhat credible.” Six percent said they do not find the allegations to be at all credible, while 11 percent said they believe the accusations are “not too credible.” Twenty-three percent said they did not know or did not have an opinion.

The poll was conducted after The Washington Post last week reported an accusation from a woman who said she had sexual contact with Moore in 1979, when she was 14 years old. Moore, who would have been 32 at the time, has denied this allegation.

The Post's report also included accounts from three other women who claim Moore pursued them around the same time, when they were between 16 and 18 years old. Moore in an interview last week admitted he may have dated women in their later teens at that point in this life, but that he did not “remember anything like that.”

Another woman on Monday publicly accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old. The new Politico/Morning Consult survey was conducted prior to the most recent allegation.

The online survey of 1,993 registered voters across the country was done from Nov. 9-11. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.