GOP lawmaker backing Moore: Conservative agenda 'more important than contested sexual allegations’

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksTemporary status for immigrants shouldn't mean permanent residency Whatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong GOP lawmaker pushes to end sports leagues' tax-exempt status MORE (R-Ala.) said he plans to vote for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race because of the importance of the conservative agenda.

"America faces huge challenges that are vastly more important than contested sexual allegations from four decades ago," Brooks told AL.com in a text message.

"Who will vote in America's best interests on Supreme Court justices, deficit and debt, economic growth, border security, national defense, and the like? Socialist Democrat Doug Jones will vote wrong. Roy Moore will vote right. Hence, I will vote for Roy Moore."

His comments come as Moore is facing increasing pressure to step aside in the Alabama Senate race after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post reported last week that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

On Monday, another woman came forward and accused Moore of sexually assaulting her in a diner parking lot when she was a teenager.

Moore has denied the allegations and indicated he plans to stay in the Senate race.

Brooks said as an attorney, he knows "accusations are easy."

"Proving them to the satisfaction of a judge, a jury, or here, voters, is another thing," he said.

"I do not know enough of the evidence to know with confidence what the true facts are."

He added: "There are millions of people in America who would lie in a heartbeat if it meant adding another Democrat to the Senate."