Top evangelical leader tears into Roy Moore’s defenders

A top evangelical leader is tearing into Roy Moore after multiple women have accused the Republican Alabama Senate candidate of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

Russell Moore, a preacher and president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, took to Twitter on Monday to slam evangelicals who are standing by Moore in spite of the allegations.

Christian, if you cannot say definitively, no matter what, that adults creeping on teenage girls is wrong, do not tell me how you stand against moral relativism. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) November 13, 2017

His tweets came after a fifth woman, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward on Monday to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her in a parking lot when she was 16.

Russell Moore asks repeatedly questions the strength of a church that does not protect "vulnerable woman and girls."

A church that worships Jesus stands up for vulnerable women and girls. A church that worships power sees them as expendable. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) November 13, 2017

There are girls and women in our churches, right now, wondering where they can turn as they are molested by predators.



I know Jesus’ answer. What about that of the church? — Russell Moore (@drmoore) November 13, 2017

Four women in a Washington Post report published last week say Roy Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers.

The report detailed the account of one woman who said she was 14 years old at the time when Moore, then 32, initiated a sexual encounter with her.

Russell Moore also called on evangelical Christians to be the "most dogged opponents of sexual predation and violence in the universe," while pointing to the Bible.

Roy Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. He faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on Dec. 12.