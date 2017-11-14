Jones highlights Alabamians disapproving of Moore in new ad

Democrat Doug Jones launched a new TV ad that highlights Republicans saying they can’t support GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore following the bombshell allegation that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old when he was 32.

The 30-second spot features both Republicans and Democrats saying that they can’t back Moore, calling him “divisive” and saying they don’t trust him. One voter notes that Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, was removed from office twice.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but I just can’t do it,” one man says in the ad, referring to voting for Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT kept quiet, trying to focus on “kitchen-table issues” and only addressing the allegations when asked by reporters.

The ad comes as pressure mounts on Moore to drop out of the race. Some Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.), have called on him to immediately step aside.

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report Don't blame 'megadonors' for the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare MORE (R-Colo.), chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, went even further on Monday, saying the Senate should expel Moore if he wins.

But Moore has said he won’t withdraw from the race and has repeatedly denied the allegations. Even if he were to drop out, his name would still appear on the ballot under state law.

Alabama's special Senate election will be held on Dec. 12.