Moore: McConnell's days as majority leader 'are coming to an end very soon'

Embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore predicted Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE's (R-Ky.) reign in the chamber will soon be over.

"Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon," Moore wrote on Twitter. "The fight has just begun."

Moore, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, wrote in another tweet earlier Tuesday calling for supporters to "ditch Mitch." The GOP candidate insisted that voters in his state and "not the Washington elite who wallow in the swamp" would determine his electoral fate.