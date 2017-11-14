Moore: McConnell's days as majority leader 'are coming to an end very soon'

Embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore predicted Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE's (R-Ky.) reign in the chamber will soon be over.
"Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon," Moore wrote on Twitter. "The fight has just begun."
Moore, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, wrote in another tweet earlier Tuesday calling for supporters to "ditch Mitch." The GOP candidate insisted that voters in his state and "not the Washington elite who wallow in the swamp" would determine his electoral fate.
Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun. https://t.co/unVysRKDKz— Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017
The good people of Alabama, not the Washington elite who wallow in the swamp, will decide this election! #DitchMitch— Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017
Moore's latest swipes at McConnell come as the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice faces mounting allegations that he pursued teenage girls in the 1970s, when he was in his 30s.
One of his accusers, Leigh Corfman, told The Washington Post in a bombshell report published last week that she was just 14 years old when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979. He was 32 at the time.
Moore has vehemently denied Corfman's account, and has insisted that the allegations are politically motivated, pointing to the fact that they came just a month before Alabama's special Senate election, in which he is set to face off against Democrat Doug Jones.
But McConnell, who last week said that Moore should step aside if the allegations are true, took a more definitive stance on the matter on Monday, saying that he believed the women who have come forward with stories alleging inappropriate behavior by Moore.
Speaker Paul RyanPaul RyanGOP rep: Virginia defeat 'a referendum' on Trump administration After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Pence: Praying 'takes nothing away' from trying to figure out causes behind mass shooting MORE (R-Wis.) on Tuesday also called for Moore to step aside following "credible" sexual misconduct and assault allegations.
Ryan said that if Moore "cares about the values and people he claims to care about, then he should step aside."
Moore is running for the Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE as a conservative insurgent bent on ousting current GOP leadership in the chamber.
He's backed by Stephen Bannon, the head of Breitbart News and President Trump's former chief strategist, who has defended Moore amid the allegations.