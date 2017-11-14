RNC cuts fundraising ties with Roy Moore

The Republican National Committee is no longer part of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s (R) joint fundraising committee.

New documents filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission show the RNC is no longer listed alongside other groups involved in the joint fundraiser.

The two parties now listed on the documents include Moore's campaign committee and the fundraising vehicle for the Alabama Republican Party.

The initial FEC filing, dated Oct. 24, included both the RNC and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The new filing does not include either of those groups.

Under the old joint fundraising committee, a single donor could have given up to $521,200 per year when it included both the RNC and NRSC. Now that the two national party committees have pulled out, a donor can only give a maximum of $12,700 to the committee — $2,700 to Moore's campaign committee during the election and $10,000 to the state party committee.

The NRSC announced last week it would no longer fundraise for Moore.

In the past week, five women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

On Monday, Beverly Young Nelson alleged that Moore, who was serving as the Etowah County district attorney, sexually assaulted her in a diner parking lot in 1977, when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

Nelson’s allegations follow a Washington Post report in which four woman accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including one woman who alleged Moore engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with her when was 14 and he was 32.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.”

Prominent Republicans have called on Moore to step aside from the Alabama Senate race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE’ former seat.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) called for Moore to drop out of the race on Monday, and Sen, Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report Don't blame 'megadonors' for the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare MORE (R-Colo.), who serves as the chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, said the Senate should expel Moore if he wins the election.