Nevada GOP candidate criticizes 'rush to judgment' against Moore

Nevada Senate GOP candidate Danny Tarkanian on Tuesday lamented the "character assassination campaign" against Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, who faces a spate of allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with young girls several decades ago.

"I’m deeply troubled by the character assassination campaign now being directed at Judge Roy Moore in the Alabama U.S. Senate race... People have every reason to be skeptical about the timing and nature of these attacks, especially with reported media payoffs and partisan attack dogs involved," Tarkanian said in a statement.

"Since the American principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' has not been repealed, and since such last-minute smears against conservative candidates have unfortunately become the “new normal” in politics today, I see no reason to abandon Judge Moore at this time."

Tarkanian went on to argue that if the allegations against Moore are proven true, "it would be appropriate to demand his resignation or take steps to remove him from office."

"But to try and convict him in the media solely on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations is, at best, premature," he added.

Washington Republicans have been scrambling to distance themselves from Moore since a Washington Post article published last week in which a woman said Moore touched her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32. Those calls heightened this week when another woman came forward to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Tarkanian is running a primary challenge against incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerBipartisan group of lawmakers aim to reform US sugar program Dem donor on MSNBC: 'Hopefully we'll get our sh-- together' The Hill interview — DNC chief: I came here to win elections MORE (Nev.), who on Tuesday called on Moore to "do what is best for the conservatives of Alabama and step aside."