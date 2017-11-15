Moore: 'I'm being harassed by media'

Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday railed against the media as the Alabama Republican finds himself under increasing pressure due to a spate of sexual misconduct allegations.

"Why do you think they're giving me trouble? Why do you think I'm being harassed by media, and by people pushing forward allegations in the last 28 days in this election," he told an audience at a church conference in Jackson, Alabama, which was broadcast live on several channels.

"I'm the only one who could unite Democrats and Republicans," he added, drawing laughs from the crowd. "Because I seem to be opposed by both. They've spent over $30 million trying to take me out."

Last week, The Washington Post published a bombshell report in which a woman accused Moore of making sexual advances on her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32.

The scandal was further compounded on Monday when another woman came forward to accuse the Senate candidate of sexual assault when she was 16 and he was in his 30s.

The allegations have led prominent Republicans to call on him to drop out of the race, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (Ky.).

Moore has steadfastly refused to step aside, however, and has threatened to sue The Washington Post and other media outlets that have published damaging reports about him.

His speech in Jackson came the same night Fox News host Sean Hannity said Moore "has 24 hours" to explain away the allegations or else he must drop out of the race.

Also on Tuesday, a conservative radio host said he had obtained a letter sent by Moore's lawyer to an Alabama media group, calling on them to retract their recent reporting on Moore.