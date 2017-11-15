Moore argued against state law protecting rape victims: report

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore has reportedly argued in past cases that alleged sex offenders should be permitted to present some information about their underage accusers.

Moore — who is facing growing pressure to step aside in the Alabama Senate race amid sexual misconduct allegations — challenged a law in the state protecting rape victims during his time as chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court, according to the Guardian.

The state's law says alleged sex offenders can't present evidence about their accuser's sexual history unless it would "violate the defendant's constitutional rights."

Between 2013 and 2016, Moore in 10 cases supported the side of an alleged sex offender, while going against the court's majority, according to the Guardian.

He said that alleged offenders should not be prevented from using information about the personal lives of their underage victims under the "rape shield" law.

The Guardian cited an example in which Moore argued a man who pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl should be allowed to include evidence that the girl had a sexually transmitted disease.

“I believe this evidence could be relevant to the complaining witness’s alleged motive in accusing Pittman and that it is not barred by ... the rape-shield rule,” Moore wrote in his dissent, according to the Guardian.

The report comes after The Washington Post reported last week that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. A woman then came forward this week and accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Multiple GOP lawmakers have called for Moore to step aside in the Alabama Senate race in the face of the allegations.

The Republican National Committee is now no longer part of Moore's joint fundraising committee.

Moore has repeatedly denied the accusations and has indicated he plans to continue his campaign.