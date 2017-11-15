Northam is first Dem to win key Virginia county in 56 years

Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam is the first Democrat to win a key county in the state since 1961, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Northam — who defeated his Republican opponent Ed Gillespie in the gubernatorial race earlier this month — won Chesterfield County by 694 votes, the newspaper reported.

He received 58,991 votes, compared to the 58,297 Gillespie received, according to the final results.

Gillespie was originally shown to be leading the county by 285 votes, according to the unofficial count released on election night. But those numbers didn't include the results from one of the ballot-scanning machines in the county's Southside Precinct, according to the Times-Dispatch.