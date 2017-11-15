Shelby County GOP passes resolution in support of Moore

The Shelby County Republican Executive Committee on Tuesday passed a resolution in support of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, according to multiple reports.

The committee said in its resolution it would "assist and support" Moore's effort to win the Alabama Senate seat and urged Republicans to back Moore's candidacy.

The resolution says Moore has been a "consistent proponent" of the positions of the Alabama GOP, listing his stances on issues such as fiscal policy and government regulations, according to the Alabama Political Reporter, which obtained a copy of the resolution before the meeting Tuesday.

"We call on Republicans in Alabama to support Roy Moore and defeat the Democrat Party candidate," the resolution says.

"So that our voice in Washington, D.C. will continue to be represented by a Republican who supports the Republican Party principles and platform we hold dear and who will push forward a conservative agenda that is best for the United States of America."

The resolution comes as Moore faces growing pressure to step aside in the Alabama Senate race amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Washington Post reported last week that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Earlier this week, a woman came forward and accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore has denied the allegations and indicated he plans to remain in the race, even as top Republicans ask him to drop out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week called for Moore to step aside and said he believed the women who accused Moore.

McConnell said Tuesday he has talked with President Trump about Moore and said the conversations would continue.

It's not clear whether Trump will pressure Moore to drop out, or if he will get involved in the fight that pits McConnell against Trump's former chief strategist Stephen Bannon, who backed Moore's candidacy in a GOP primary.

Trump just returned to Washington after a 13-day trip to Asia.