House Dems highlight promising new candidates

House Democrats' campaign arm has named the first round of candidates to its "Red to Blue" program as the party looks to highlight promising Democratic challengers ahead of the 2018 midterms.

All but one of the 11 candidates highlighted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) are running against GOP incumbents.

“The House is in play in 2018 and incredible Democratic challengers are stepping up to run across the largest offensive battlefield in a decade. These candidates have their own unique experiences rooted in these districts, but what they all have in common are records of service to their communities and our country," DCCC chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement “It’s still early in the cycle, but there’s no question that these candidates are building strong campaigns, energizing the grassroots, and raising the resources necessary to win in tough districts."

Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisMORE There are also two candidates who ran in 2016, Nevada's Susie Lee and Minnesota's Angie Craig. Lee is running for the seat vacated by Rep. Jacky Rosen's (D-Nev.) bid for Senate, while Craig is running for a rematch against Rep.(R-Minn.).

As members of the program, the candidates will have access to DCCC tools to help them run their campaigns.

Republicans have a similar program through the National Republican Congressional Committee — the party announced last month that they had named 31 "On the Radar" candidates, the first level of its three-tier program.