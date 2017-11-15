House Dems highlight promising new candidates

© Greg Nash
House Democrats' campaign arm has named the first round of candidates to its "Red to Blue" program as the party looks to highlight promising Democratic challengers ahead of the 2018 midterms.
All but one of the 11 candidates highlighted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) are running against GOP incumbents.
Only three in districts that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Papadopoulos was in regular contact with Stephen Miller, helped edit Trump speech: report Bannon jokes Clinton got her ‘ass kicked’ in 2016 election MORE won in 2016, suggesting that they face a tougher path to victory. But Democrats are emboldened by the early signs from these campaigns, as well as the national trends tilting in the party's direction, as they look to seize the House majority in 2018.
“The House is in play in 2018 and incredible Democratic challengers are stepping up to run across the largest offensive battlefield in a decade. These candidates have their own unique experiences rooted in these districts, but what they all have in common are records of service to their communities and our country," DCCC chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement
“It’s still early in the cycle, but there’s no question that these candidates are building strong campaigns, energizing the grassroots, and raising the resources necessary to win in tough districts."
The initial list includes some familiar faces. Former Arizona Rep. Ann KirkpatrickAnn KirkpatrickVulnerable House incumbents build up war chests Cook Political Report shifts 11 House races towards Democrats Major progressive group endorses Martha McSally challenger MORE is on the list—she's running against Rep. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyGOP rep weighs in on House dress code during floor speech GOP rep on Trump's tweets: 'We're going to hand the gavel to Pelosi' House passes bill in wake of Marine nude-photo scandal MORE (R-Ariz.), assuming she does not run for Senate.
There are also two candidates who ran in 2016, Nevada's Susie Lee and Minnesota's Angie Craig. Lee is running for the seat vacated by Rep. Jacky Rosen's (D-Nev.) bid for Senate, while Craig is running for a rematch against Rep. Jason LewisJason Mark LewisMORE (R-Minn.).
The list also includes Jason Crow, a military veteran running against Republican Rep. Mike CoffmanMichael (Mike) Howard CoffmanHouse passes bill to expand mental health care for veterans Trump administration cancels immigration benefits for 5K people GOP lawmaker calls for vote on DREAM Act MORE in Colorado; Abby Finkenauer, a state lawmaker who is running against Republican Rep. Rod Blum in Iowa; Brendan Kelly, a local state's attorney, who is running against Republican Rep. Mike BostMichael (Mike) J. BostMORE in Illinois; Paul Davis, a former state House Democratic leader, who is running for an open seat in Kansas; Elissa Slotkin, a former Defense Department official who is running against Republican Rep. Mike Bishop in Michigan; Dan McCready, a green-energy businessman and veteran who is running against Republican Rep. Robert PittengerRobert Miller PittengerEthics panel opens probe into Rep. Pittenger Rep. Pittenger requests ethics investigation Lawmakers: Our identities were stolen too MORE in North Carolina, Anthony Brindisi, a state lawmaker running against Rep. Claudia Tenney in New York; and Chrissy Houlahan, a veteran running against Republican Rep. Ryan CostelloRyan Anthony CostellloGOP lawmaker: 'I'm not afraid of Steve Bannon' GOP lawmaker promises to fight Amtrak funding cut Young GOP candidate wins vacant Pa. seat MORE in Pennsylvania.
As members of the program, the candidates will have access to DCCC tools to help them run their campaigns.
Republicans have a similar program through the National Republican Congressional Committee — the party announced last month that they had named 31 "On the Radar" candidates, the first level of its three-tier program.
