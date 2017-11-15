Moore: 'We are everything the Washington Elite hate'

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Tuesday doubled down on his decision to remain in the special election race, saying he will not quit amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We believe in God, the Constitution, the Sanctity of Life and the Sanctity of Marriage. We are everything the Washington Elite hate,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

“They will do whatever it takes to stop us. We will not quit. #ALSen”

Moore has faced a number of accusations in the past week from women who say he either pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers or sexually assaulted them.

Multiple GOP senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.), have called on Moore to step out of the race, and some have called for expelling him from the chamber should he win next month.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee ended its fundraising relationship with Moore, and the Republican National Committee cut ties with the former state Supreme Court chief justice on Tuesday.

But Moore has remained defiant, and the state GOP is sticking behind him so far.

Moore denies all allegation that in 1979, when he was 32, he initiated a sexual encounter with a girl who was 14 years old at the time. The Washington Post’s story also included accounts from three women who said Moore made advances toward them during the same time frame, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.

Moore in an interview last week admitted he may have dated women in their later teens at that period in his life, but said he did not “remember anything like that.”

Another woman came forward earlier this week to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore is the Republican nominee in the special election race to serve out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE's Senate term. He is slated to face off against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12.