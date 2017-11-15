Republican poll: Moore 12 points behind Democrat Jones

Alabama GOP nominee Roy Moore is polling 12 points behind his Democratic opponent Doug Jones in the wake of allegations that Moore had initiated a sexual encounter with a minor, according to a poll from the Senate GOP’s campaign arm.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s (NRSC) poll, which was obtained by The Hill, found that Jones was leading Moore by a double-digit margin, 51 to 39 percent. The polling was conducted the day after The Washington Post reported on the allegations.

The survey also found that Moore’s favorability has dropped to 35 percent, compared to an NRSC poll from October that had him at 49 percent. Politico first reported about the poll.

Moore’s polling lead and favorability have declined since the two NRSC polls conducted prior to the allegations. Surveys from early October and early November had the former state Supreme Court chief justice leading by 16 points and 9 points, respectively.

The release of the poll comes days after the NRSC removed its name from a joint fundraising committee that would help fundraise for Moore with other GOP groups ahead of the Dec. 12 special election.

In the days since the allegations, some public polls have found Jones closing the gap with Moore and some other surveys showed him in the lead.

Past polls conducted by the NRSC, before the allegations, found Moore easily leading by double digits.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying he's staying in the race. But more Republicans, including leadership, have called on him to withdraw.

Some Republicans, including NRSC chairman Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report Don't blame 'megadonors' for the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare MORE (R-Colo.), have floated expulsion from the Senate as a possibility if Moore wins.

The NRSC’s latest poll was conducted from Nov. 12 to 13 and surveyed 500 registered voters via landline and cell phone.

Updated 5:47 p.m.