By Mallory Shelbourne - 11/15/17 03:19 PM EST
Moore endorsements disappear from campaign website
The campaign for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has removed his endorsements from its website, a move that comes after multiple Republican senators revoked their support of Moore in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. 

Under a header for Moore’s endorsements reads “The List of Endorsements is Currently Being Updated.”

Multiple Republican senators have said Moore should exit the race following the allegations, which were first revealed last week in a story by The Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) earlier this week said Moore should “step aside,” while both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) have cut fundraising ties with the former judge.

Sens. Mike LeeMichael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Health Care: Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid GOP senator: CBO moving the goalposts on ObamaCare mandate Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday MORE (Utah), Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesTax bill raises red flags for Senate GOP Overnight Energy: EPA kicking scientists who get grants off advisory boards High stakes as Trump heads to Hill MORE (Mont.), John CornynJohn CornynAfter Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Overnight Defense: Lawmakers question military's lapse after Texas shooting | Trump asks North Korea to 'make a deal' | Senate panel approves Army pick Overnight Regulation: House passes bill to overturn joint-employer rule | Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid | Lawmakers 'alarmed' by EPA's science board changes MORE (Texas) and Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few ready to vote against it Anti-gay marriage county clerk Kim Davis to seek reelection in Kentucky MORE (Texas) have all rescinded their endorsements of Moore. But the Alabama Republican has insisted he will remain in the race. 

Moore has denied an allegation that in 1979 he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. The Post’s story also included three women who said Moore made advances toward them during a similar time frame, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.

In an interview last week, however, Moore admitted he may have dated women in their later teens during that time in his life, but said he did not “remember anything like that.”

Following the Post’s story, another accuser publicly alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore will face off against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 in the special election race to serve out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE's Senate term.

