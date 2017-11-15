Moore endorsements disappear from campaign website

The campaign for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has removed his endorsements from its website, a move that comes after multiple Republican senators revoked their support of Moore in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Under a header for Moore’s endorsements reads “The List of Endorsements is Currently Being Updated.”

Multiple Republican senators have said Moore should exit the race following the allegations, which were first revealed last week in a story by The Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) earlier this week said Moore should “step aside,” while both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) have cut fundraising ties with the former judge.

Sens.(Utah),(Mont.),(Texas) and(Texas) have all rescinded their endorsements of Moore. But the Alabama Republican has insisted he will remain in the race.

Moore has denied an allegation that in 1979 he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. The Post’s story also included three women who said Moore made advances toward them during a similar time frame, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.

In an interview last week, however, Moore admitted he may have dated women in their later teens during that time in his life, but said he did not “remember anything like that.”

Following the Post’s story, another accuser publicly alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore will face off against Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 in the special election race to serve out the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE's Senate term.