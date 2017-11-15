Moore's wife asks supporters to 'report inappropriate news organization contact'

Kayla Moore, the wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R), is urging her husband's supporters to report "inappropriate" contact with journalists, in an effort to collect evidence for a lawsuit.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Kayla Moore said that reporters from "liberal" news outlets across the country have "invaded" Alabama to cover the state's special Senate race and her husband's insurgent campaign.

"We have had numerous reports of phone calls, cell phone calls, Messages, emails, even to the point of them showing up at peoples houses," she wrote. "Reports coming in are that they are wanting anyone who knows us or has known us in the last 40 years to tell them anything about us, it’s called a witch hunt."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are filing suit. For our evidence we have a new link for you to sign off on if you have been harassed by these people."

A link included in Moore's post directs readers to a form on Roy Moore's campaign website asking supporters for their names, contact information and descriptions of run-ins or contacts with reporters. It's not clear whom the Moores intend to file a lawsuit against or what the nature of that suit will be.

The Facebook post comes a day after a lawyer for the couple sent a letter to Alabama Media Group demanding that it retract articles detailing sexual misconduct allegations against the GOP candidate, among other stories. The lawyer threatened legal action against the media company if it didn't comply with the request.

Moore, a hard-line conservative and former Alabama Supreme Court justice, has faced mounting allegations in recent days that he pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Moore, now 70, has vehemently denied some of the allegations — notably that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32 – though he has not ruled out that he may have dated girls in their late teens around that time.

He has claimed that the allegations are politically motivated and fabricated by the news media and Democrats.

Still, he has faced calls from a growing number of Republican lawmakers and officials to drop out of the race. Moore has so far resisted those calls.