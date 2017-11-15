Moore to McConnell: 'Bring. It. On.'

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Wednesday told Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) to "bring it on," a remark that comes after McConnell said Moore should exit the Senate race over sexual misconduct allegations.

“Dear Mitch McConnell,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “Bring. It. On.”

Dear Mitch McConnell,



Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell said earlier this week that he believes the women who have made accusations against Moore and that the former Alabama judge should "step aside."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee executive director, Chris Hansen, appeared to mock Moore over the tweet, saying in a post that, "Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders."

Bring It On is a movie about high school cheerleaders https://t.co/THLhYwpZSf — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) November 16, 2017

Numerous GOP senators have rescinded their endorsements of Moore in the wake of the allegations, which were first levied against Moore last week in a story by The Washington Post.

Moore has denied the allegation that he had sexual contact in 1979 with a 14-year-old girl. He would have been 32 at the time. But the Alabama Republican in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity admitted he may have dated girls in their later teens at that point in his life, but said he did not "remember anything like that."

The Moore campaign has argued the allegations are politically charged. Moore, who ran his primary campaign as an insurgent candidate fighting against the D.C. establishment, has remained defiant, saying he will not quit the race.

Multiple other women have come forward with various allegations since the original story in The Post, including one woman who publicly accused Moore of sexually assaulted her when she was 16.



Moore is the Republican nominee running against Democrat Doug Jones in the special election for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE.