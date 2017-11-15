Biden shares his favorite memes of him and Obama: 'They're all true'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report Pence talks regularly to Biden, Cheney: report Biden moving toward 2020 presidential run: report MORE (D) in a new interview shared some of his favorite memes that joke about his relationship with former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaOvernight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny Russian social media is the modern-day Trojan horse Trump records robo-call for Gillespie: He'll help 'make America great again' MORE, saying "in essence, they're all true."

“I feel good about it,” Biden told NBC News of the memes. "All those memes, there are thousands of them out there, in essence, they're all true. We had that kind of relationship."

"My grandaughters and his daughters are each other's best friends. They vacation together. You know, it's family," Biden added, referring to the Obamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden said one of his favorite memes is one that shows him telling Obama that he hid the fake birth certificates in a drawer.

"A couple of ones I liked were ones where I was trying on Ray Bans and he's lying on the couch and I turn around and I said, 'Which ones do you like?' And he looks at me and says, 'Joe, Joe, come on, focus here,’” the former vice president told the news outlet.

Biden is currently promoting his new book, released this week, which focuses on the death of his son, Beau Biden.

In an interview released earlier this week, Biden expressed openness toward a presidential run in 2020, but said he is “not sure it’s the appropriate thing” for him to do.