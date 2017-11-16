Alabama GOP sticking with Roy Moore

Alabama's Republican Party is reportedly refusing to pull its support from Roy Moore, even after additional women came forward to accuse the GOP Senate nominee of sexual misconduct.

Party officials told NBC News that they would continue to support Moore after the state GOP's steering committee, which has the power to remove him from the ballot, met on Wednesday.

The development comes after The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that two additional women had accused Moore of making unwanted advances toward them in the past.

The state party's response to the revelations stands in contrast with the national Republican Party.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier this week that he believes the women who have made accusations against Moore and that Moore should "step aside."

A plethora of GOP senators have expressed the same sentiment, while President Trump has largely avoided talking about the matter.

The Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have both cut fundraising ties with the Moore campaign

The Washington Post published a report last week that included an account from one woman who said she had sexual contact with Moore in 1979 when she was 14.

Moore has vehemently denied the accusations, saying the charges are politically motivated.

“If you are a liberal and hate Judge Moore, apparently he groped you,” the campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If you are a conservative and love Judge Moore, you know these allegations are a political farce."