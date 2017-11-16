McConnell discussing asking Strange to resign, kicking off new special election: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) is reportedly talking about asking Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R-Ala.) to resign to kick off a new special election in Alabama.

McConnell is talking with his top advisers about whether the potential plan with Strange is possible and legal, Politico reported.

The reports come as Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has indicated he plans to stay in the race after multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, The Washington Post reported that a woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her in 1979 when she 14 and he was 32. Another woman came forward Monday to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

The Post reported on Wednesday that two more women had come forward and accused Moore of making unwanted advances toward them.

Moore has denied the allegations, even as multiple top Republicans call for him to step aside in the race.

He has publicly feuded with McConnell after the Kentucky Republican called for him to step aside and said he believed the women who had accused Moore.

On Wednesday Moore tweeted: "Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On."

A poll released Wednesday by the Senate GOP's campaign arm found Moore trailing his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, by 12 points in the wake of the allegations.