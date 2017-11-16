GOP campaign committees call on Democrats to return Franken donations

Republican House and Senate campaign committees are calling on Democrats to return donations from Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) in light of allegations that he groped and kissed a woman without her consent.

Leeann Tweeden, a radio anchor and sports broadcaster, on Thursday accused Franken of sexual misconduct and provided a photo showing him groping her while she was asleep.

She also said he kissed her forcibly during a rehearsal for a skit during a USO tour. Franken issued a short apology in an initial statement, then followed up with a longer one in which he called for an ethics investigation into himself.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP campaign arm, has called on Democrats to return Franken's donations and highlighted the seven Democratic candidates and one House incumbent who have received $1,500 each from Franken. The races called out in the NRCC press release are among some of the most competitive in 2018.

“These allegations are disgusting and Democrats who took Senator Franken’s campaign money need to take action,” said NRCC spokesman Matt Gorman. “Return his donations and do it immediately."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, is also calling on Senate Democrats who are up for reelection in 2018 and have received campaign contributions from Franken to give back the money.

“Franken has been a longtime supporter of [Sen. Tammy] Baldwin, donating $15,000 to her campaigns. If Baldwin won’t immediately denounce Franken and return his donations, it will be clear she puts partisan politics over basic decency,” one NRSC press release says about the Wisconsin Democrat who faces reelection next cycle.

The series of press releases from the NRSC also highlight Democratic Sens. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterDems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell No room for amnesty in our government spending bill Trump bank nominee gets rough reception at confirmation hearing MORE (Mont.), Tim Kaine Timothy Michael KaineWake up, Republicans, touting Trumpism is a losing strategy GOP feels pressure to deliver after election rout Dems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell MORE (Va.), Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell A bipartisan bridge opens between the House and Senate Collins, Manchin to serve as No Labels co-chairs MORE (W.Va.), Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyNo room for amnesty in our government spending bill Senate confirms Larsen to federal appeals court Senate confirms controversial Trump nominee to appeals court MORE (Ind.), Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSupreme Court weighs Congress's power to dismiss lawsuits We must fund community health centers now Overnight Energy: Perry takes heat for sexual assault comments | Clovis withdraws nomination for USDA post | Battle lines drawn on Arctic refuge drilling | Energy regulator back to full strength MORE (Mich.), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyBipartisan group of lawmakers aim to reform US sugar program Scarborough: 'Washington would be melting down' if shooter was 'named Muhammad' Dems renew calls for gun control in wake of Texas church shooting MORE (Pa.), Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny Former Yahoo CEO subpoenaed to appear before Congress MORE (Fla.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump tells Senate Dems that 'rich people get hurt' in GOP tax plan Senate panel approves North Korea banking sanctions Trump names Powell as chairman of Federal Reserve MORE (Ohio) and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillDemocratic Homeland Security members request additional DHS nominee testimony Senate panel delays vote on Trump’s Homeland Security pick Steve Israel: ‘We had a better time at the DMZ than we’re going to have tonight’ MORE (Mo.).

Later on Thursday, McCaskill's campaign said it will donate $30,000 she's gotten from Franken's political action committee to a charity in Missouri, according to the Kansas City Star.

Abby Finkenauer, a Democratic House candidate running against Rep. Rod Blum (R-Iowa), will return the $1,500 in campaign cash she's received from Franken, her campaign said.