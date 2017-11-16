Mueller subpoenaed Trump campaign for Russia documents: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators have issued a subpoena to President Trump’s election campaign for documents related to Russia, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Mueller’s team issued the subpoena in mid-October, requesting documents and emails from over a dozen top campaign officials that include several keywords related to Russia.





ADVERTISEMENT

A source familiar with the matter told the Journal that the subpoena would not compel testimony before a grand jury, but that Trump’s campaign was surprised by the order after voluntarily cooperating with previous requests from Mueller’s team.

Trump’s campaign began turning over documents to Mueller in September, with one lawyer that represents Trump saying the campaign was in “total cooperation” with the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The subpoena marks the first time Trump’s campaign has been ordered to turn over information to Mueller’s investigation. Mueller has previously subpoenaed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and several of his associates, as well as subpoenaing several banks to obtain Manafort’s financial records.



In late October, Manafort was charged with multiple counts, including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering related to his work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine. His former business associate, Richard Gates, was also indicted.

It was also announced in late October that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier that month to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russian officials.