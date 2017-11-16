Moore supporters tell reporters questioning candidate to ‘hush’

Supporters of Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday went after members of the media for questioning the candidate during a press conference about allegations that he engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with teenage girls.

BuzzFeed reported that Moore supporters told a CNN reporter to "hush" among other criticism when he asked a question relating to the allegations.

“Hush,” said one of the Moore supporters, according to BuzzFeed. “Stop lying,” said another.

Moore issued a forceful denial at the press conference Thursday with faith leaders from organizations in Alabama and elsewhere who gathered to speak on his behalf.

The candidate held the press conference as more women have came forward in recent days to accuse the former state Supreme Court justice of inappropriate sexual contact with minors.

After the press conference, several women supporting Moore had more to say to the CNN reporter who asked the candidate the question, blasting him for ignoring rules governing the content of questions Moore would answer, according to BuzzFeed.

“You were told not to ask about that,” said one woman. "You make me sick," another added.

Alan Keyes, chairman of Renew America, told reporters after the event that they were abusing the candidate, according to the report.

“You refused to stop your abuse,” he said. “Asked, and answered, again and again. He could answer that question a thousand times, and if a thousand accusations were made, he could answer every one a thousand times and you would prove yourself a liar.”

“You were asked to ask questions about the issues, the issues about our country. You were not asked to ask personal questions about Mr. Moore. We wanted to hear what he had to say about the issues, and you did not allow it because you are the fake, lying news from the swamp,” added Alabama Republican Ginger Barblee, who spoke at the event.

Moore is set to face Democrat Doug Jones in a December special election for Alabama's open Senate seat. Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who currently holds the seat, in a GOP primary runoff in September.