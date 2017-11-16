'Women for Moore' to rally outside Alabama capitol

Roy Moore will host a "Women for Moore" press conference on Friday, where women supporting the Alabama GOP Senate candidate will speak on his behalf as his campaign attempts to recover from allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls from years ago.

An announcement posted on the Facebook page of Moore's wife Kayla encourages supporters to "join women from the state of Alabama who know Judge Roy Moore and have the courage to stand with him and his family against salacious accusations of s*xual misconduct."

The event will feature women who will speak on Moore's behalf and "attest to his upstanding character."

"This event will be conducted with professionalism and civility," reads the announcement. "We appreciate your prayers over this event."

Moore, 70, ended a press conference Thursday after being questioned by reporters over mounting allegations that he regularly pursued relationships with teenage girls decades ago when he was a district attorney in his 30s.

The former Alabama Supreme Court justice has vocally denied the accusations, which he calls a joint effort between the media and his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones.

"I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman. I don’t know anything about her," Moore said Monday after a new accuser came forward and said Moore sexually assaulted her in a parking lot.

"And if you look at this situation, you’ll see that, because I’m 11 ahead, or 10 and 11 points ahead — this race just being 28 days off, this is a political maneuver. It has nothing to do with reality, it is all about politics," he added.

Several recent polls conducted in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore have showed Jones leading the race ahead of the Dec. 12 special election.