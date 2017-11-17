Ohio governor candidate brags about sexual history

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and sitting state Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill responded to the recent sexual misconduct accusations against Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) on Friday by boasting about his own sexual history.

"Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males," O'Neill said in a Facebook post on his personal account.

"In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland," he went on.

O'Neill confirmed to Cleveland.com that he wrote the post.

The gubernatorial candidate had posted an earlier status in which he described women from his past. ADVERTISEMENT The candidate's comments come a day after a broadcaster accused Franken of kissing and groping her without consent during a 2006 USO tour, before he was a U.S. senator.

Franken issued an apology shortly after and called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate him.

“Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis,” O’Neill said on Facebook. “I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.”

He added: “Peace.”

On Twitter, the chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party called O'Neill's comments "a terrible post," saying it trivializes an "important conversation" about respecting women.