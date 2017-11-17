Ohio governor candidate brags about sexual history

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and sitting state Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill responded to the recent sexual misconduct accusations against Sen. Al FrankenAlan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) on Friday by boasting about his own sexual history.
"Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males," O'Neill said in a Facebook post on his personal account.
"In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland," he went on.
O'Neill confirmed to Cleveland.com that he wrote the post.
Franken issued an apology shortly after and called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate him.
“Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis,” O’Neill said on Facebook. “I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.”
He added: “Peace.”
On Twitter, the chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party called O'Neill's comments "a terrible post," saying it trivializes an "important conversation" about respecting women.
Just a terrible post by Justice O'Neill. We’re having a serious national conversation about rape culture and sexual harassment, and it’s crucial for men to take time to listen to women and consider their experiences and insights.— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) November 17, 2017
(1/2)
The allegations against Franken are the latest in a series of accusations from women across the country who have come forward to accuse influential men in various fields of sexual misconduct.
(2/2) Justice O’Neill’s Facebook comments both dehumanize women and do nothing but trivialize this important conversation, which is actually about harassment and abuse, not encounters between consenting adults.— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) November 17, 2017