Jones raised $250K a day after first Moore accusers came forward: report

Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones raised roughly $250,000 per day in the immediate aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations levied against his GOP opponent Roy Moore this month, NBC News reported Friday.

A source with knowledge of the campaign told The Hill that Jones raised "substantially more" than $250,000 on some of the days following the initial Moore allegations.

Jones's fundraising spiked since Moore began facing allegations of sexual misconduct. One Democrat told NBC that Jones is raking in "Ossoff-level money," a reference to Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat who raised $30 million during his unsuccessful House bid earlier this year.

At the same time, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have severed ties with Moore in the wake of the scandal, depriving him of critical money ahead of Alabama's special election next month.

Moore's campaign coffers already took a hit this year from his tough primary challenge against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R-Ala.), whom he beat in a runoff election in September, NBC noted.

Jones, who is running in a deep-red state typically considered safe for Republicans, has kept his distance from most prominent Democrats, though some Democratic lawmakers have fundraised on his behalf, including Sens. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Warren to GOP: Thoughts and prayers not enough after Texas shooting MORE (Conn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBipartisan group of lawmakers aim to reform US sugar program Schumer: Dems want DACA fix in government spending bill The Hill interview — DNC chief: I came here to win elections MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSchumer: Dems want DACA fix in government spending bill Overnight Health Care: ObamaCare sign-ups surge in early days Sen. Harris seeks information from maker of opioid treatment MORE (Calif.).

Since the allegations against Moore emerged last week, the race has become increasingly competitive, with recent polls showing Jones leading Moore.

The scandal began after The Washington Post published a bombshell report detailing the accounts of four women who alleged that Moore sought either romantic or sexual relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Since then, several other women have come out with allegations of sexual impropriety against Moore. He has denied the allegations, and has so far resisted calls from Republican lawmakers and officials across the country to step aside in the Senate race.

– Lisa Hagen contributed

Updated: 7:03 p.m.