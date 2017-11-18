Roy Moore claims accuser won’t hand over yearbook evidence because it’s fake

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) reportedly said attorney Gloria Allred has refused to release a yearbook which she says is evidence of the sexual misconduct allegations against him because it would prove the allegations are not true.

“What they have alleged is completely untrue,” Moore told Aaron Klein in an interview on New York’s AM 970 "The Answer," according to a Breitbart report. The interview is set to air in full on Sunday.

Moore's comments come after Allred offered to hand over the yearbook from one of Moore's accusers to a congressional committee if the panel agreed to hold hearings on the allegations.

Allred said the yearbook confirms Moore knew her client, Beverly Young Nelson, in 1977 when she was 16 years old, and is evidence that Moore preyed on her client when she was a minor.

Nelson alleges that Moore left a note in the yearbook reading, "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A."

An attorney for Moore first suggested on Wednesday the yearbook could be fake, and called on Allred to release the book to an independent examiner.

"We demand you immediately release the yearbook to a neutral custodian so our expert can look at the actual document, release the yearbook so we can determine is it genuine or is it a fraud," Moore attorney Phillip Jauregui told reporters in Birmingham.

Jauregui claimed that the “D.A.” next to Moore’s name were the initials of his assistant at the time, a sign that the assistant had actually stamped Moore’s signature.

Moore, who is running to fill the Alabama Senate seat currently held by Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R), was first accused of sexual misconduct toward a minor in a Washington Post story last week.

Additional women have since come forward to accuse Moore of pursuing them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s. Moore has denied most of the allegations.