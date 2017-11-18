Alabama pastor supporting Moore: 'More women are sexual predators than men'

An Alabama pastor who supports Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) blasted the allegations of sexual harassment against Moore, saying they’re part of a “war on men.”

"More women are sexual predators than men," Pastor Franklin Raddish told AL.com. "Women are chasing young boys up and down the road, but we don't hear about that because it's not PC."

The news organization spoke to Raddish as part of an effort to speak with every pastor that endorsed Moore before the allegations against him were made public. Nineteen of the 29 pastors who responded told AL.com they were still supporting Moore.

Dozens of other Alabama pastors signed on to a letter released Friday calling Moore unfit for office and accusing him of preaching “extremist values” while comparing him to politicians who have “cynically used Christianity for their own goals.”

The letter also takes aim at Moore for the sexual misconduct allegations against him, saying his actions serve to "reopen the wounds of anyone who has been abused by leaders who should have been committed to compassion, to justice, and to healing God's world."

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, including one woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 and another who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated, and has resisted calls for him to drop out of the race from multiple prominent Republicans.