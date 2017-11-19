Ohio governor candidate issues second apology for remarks about sexual history

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill on Sunday issued a second apology for his controversial remarks in which he defended Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) and touted his own sexual exploits.

"There comes a time in everyone's life when you have to admit you were wrong," O’Neill, a Democrat running for Ohio governor, wrote in a Facebook post.

"I am sorry. I have damaged the national debate on the very real subject of sexual harassment, abuse and unfortunately rape. It is not a laughing matter. It wasn't when I prosecuted sexual misconduct for the State of Ohio, and it is not now," he continued. He then directly apologizing to his daughters, wife, other female family members and women in general for his remarks.

On Saturday, O'Neill issued an apology on Saturday but qualified it by saying he wasn't sorry if his comments helped "elevate the discussion" about sexual assault, "as opposed to personal indiscretions." He has since apparently deleted that initial apology.

O'Neill had received fierce backlash for his post on Friday in which he boasted about his own sexual past and for calling the series of allegations about sexual misconduct a "national feeding frenzy."

"Now that the dogs of war are calling for the head of Senator Al Franken I believe it is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males," O'Neill said wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females. It ranged from a gorgeous blonde who was my first true love and we made passionate love in the hayloft of her parents barn and ended with a drop dead gorgeous red head from Cleveland," he continued.

“Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis,” he wrote. “I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.”

O'Neill's controversial remarks had come a day after a TV broadcaster accused Franken of kissing and groping her without consent during a 2006 United Service Organizations (USO) tour, before he was a lawmaker.

The former Saturday Night Live writer issued an apology shortly after Leeann Tweeden came forward with her story. He later said he supported a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into the allegations against him.