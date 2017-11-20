Moore accuser: 'I wonder how many mes he doesn't know'

Leigh Corfman, the woman who has accused Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore of initiating sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old, is questioning how many other women may have had inappropriate sexual contact with Moore.

“I wonder how many mes he doesn’t know,” Corfman told Savannah Guthrie when asked during an interview early Monday on NBC's "Today" about Moore’s claim that he does not know Corfman.

Corfman, who told The Washington Post that she had sexual contact with Moore in 1979, when he was 32 years old, said she had “absolutely not” been paid to make accusations against the former judge.

“If anything, this has cost me. I’ve had to take leave from my job,” Corfman said.

“I have no tickets to Tahiti. And my bank account has not flourished. If anything, it has gone down, because currently I am not working.”

Moore has denied Corfman's accusation, though he did say that he may have dated women in their later teens during that period of his life.

Corfman told Guthrie that her alleged encounter with Moore affected the way she interacts with men and that she blamed herself.

“It took some trust away. It allowed me to delve into some things that I wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said.

“It took years for me to regain a sense of confidence in myself, and I felt guilty.”

Corfman told the Post that Moore touched her over her bra and underwear during an encounter and attempted to get her to do the same to him.

Moore has remained defiant in the face of the numerous accusations, which have increased since the initial report in The Washington Post earlier this month. Multiple Senate Republicans have revoked their endorsements of Moore, while the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have both cut fundraising ties with his campaign.

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 special election for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE.