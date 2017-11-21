Doug Jones quotes Ivanka Trump criticizing Roy Moore in new ad

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones' newest campaign ad quotes prominent "conservative voices" criticizing his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, over the many sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The ad includes quotes from Ivanka Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFederal judge rules Trump defunding sanctuary cities 'unconstitutional on its face' FBI informant gathered years of evidence on Russian push for US nuclear fuel deals, including Uranium One, memos show Alabama election has GOP racing against the clock MORE and Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyAlabama's senior senator will 'probably' write in candidate rather than vote for Moore Republican senators wrestle with their Roy Moore problem NIST research: Timing is everything MORE (R-Ala.).

"Ivanka Trump says 'there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children,' and 'I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts,'" a narrator says in the advertisement. "Jeff Sessions says 'I have no reason to doubt these young women.' And Richard Shelby says he will 'absolutely not vote for Roy Moore.'"

"Conservative voices putting children and women over party – doing what's right," it continues.

Jones, who's facing off against Moore in Alabama's special Senate election in December, has seen a boost in public polls since allegations emerged in recent weeks that Moore pursued sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

One of Moore's accusers said she was 14 years old at the time of an alleged sexual encounter with him. He was 32 at the time.

Moore has vehemently denied most of the allegations. He has faced mounting calls from GOP officials across the country to withdraw from the race, though he has so far resisted those pleas.