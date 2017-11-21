Ex-Trump adviser: Dems have no ‘moral high ground’ on Moore because they back partial-birth abortion

Stephen Moore, a former economic adviser for President Trump's campaign, says that in the eyes of Alabama voters, Democrats do not have a "moral high ground" compared to GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore because they back partial-birth abortion.

"The Democrat is no saint either. The Democratic candidate is for partial-birth abortion in a state that is highly Christian and Catholic so there is no moral high ground here between the two candidates," Stephen Moore said Monday on CNN's "AC360."

When host John Berman pressed that only one of the candidates has been accused of being a "child molester," Moore doubled down that voters in Alabama view partial-birth abortion as tantamount to "murder."

Moore, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said the people of Alabama should make the choice to vote in the judge.

"I think Judge Roy Moore is kind of a creep and these are obviously serious allegations against him. But I also think that it is appropriate for the people of Alabama to make this decision. This election's is almost a jury of his peers, to indicate whether the people of Alabama want this man to represent him," he said.

Moore's remarks come after numerous women have publicly accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers, with one woman saying Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. The GOP candidate has denied any accusations of sexual misconduct.

Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFederal judge rules Trump defunding sanctuary cities 'unconstitutional on its face' FBI informant gathered years of evidence on Russian push for US nuclear fuel deals, including Uranium One, memos show Alabama election has GOP racing against the clock MORE's former Senate seat on Dec. 12.