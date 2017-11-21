DNC fundraising falls further behind RNC

The Democratic National Committee raised just $3.9 million in October, its second worst fundraising quarter of the year, deepening the fundraising gap between the national party organizations.

The party has raised about $55 million this year and sits with $3.2 million in debt. The DNC also has $5 million banked away in cash on hand.

The sluggish fundraising pace from the national party contrasts with the Republican National Committee, which has seen a boost in fundraising since President Trump took office.

Losing the White House often deals a blow to fundraising, but the DNC's continued fundraising woes have prompted some frustration among Democrats less than a year into new DNC Chairman Thomas Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE's tenure.

The October haul came shortly before the party's big victories in November's elections, where Democrats won the tightly contested Virginia gubernatorial race and posted strong wins in other races across the country. Those wins have Democrats encouraged they can ride the momentum into an uptick in fundraising.

By comparison, the RNC raised about $9.2 million in October — bringing its total to $113 million so far this year — and has $42.5 million in cash on hand, according to an early glimpse of the party's monthly finance report provided to The Hill on Monday.

