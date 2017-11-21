More than 300 faith leaders say Moore is unfit to serve

More than 300 faith leaders across the country have signed onto a letter declaring Alabama GOP special election candidate Roy Moore unfit to serve in the Senate.

"As a person of faith, I wholeheartedly believe the courageous women who have shared their stories of being sexually preyed upon and assaulted by Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore as teenage girls," the letter reads.

"These profound moral failings and crimes render Judge Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate. I stand with and pray for these women who have bravely come forward and spoken out."

Moore has faced mounting pressure to withdraw from Alabama's special Senate race amid allegations that he pursued sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. One of the accusers was just 14 years old when she said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her.

Moore, now 70, has vehemently denied most of the allegations and has resisted calls to step aside, calling the reports a politically motivated attempt to discredit his candidacy.

The letter isn't the first from religious leaders to condemn Moore. Last week, dozens of progressive Alabama pastors signed a letter declaring Moore unfit for office and arguing that his behavior has violated Christian principles.

"We repudiate the actions of religious and political leaders like Roy Moore who have sought to silence, to cover up, and to be complicit in the sexual abuse," the letter reads.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFederal judge rules Trump defunding sanctuary cities 'unconstitutional on its face' FBI informant gathered years of evidence on Russian push for US nuclear fuel deals, including Uranium One, memos show Alabama election has GOP racing against the clock MORE.