GOP operative: 'I just donated to a Democrat for the first time' in Alabama Senate race

Tim Miller, a prominent GOP operative and the former communications director for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign, said Tuesday that he has donated to Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones's campaign in Alabama.

"I just donated to a Democrat for the first time in my life if any of yall want to do so as well," Miller, a partner at the consulting firm Definers Public Affairs, tweeted.

The move comes as Alabama GOP special election nominee Roy Moore faces allegations that he pursued sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

While Moore has forcefully denied most of the allegations, including one from a woman who says she was 14 years old when she had a sexual encounter with Moore, he has faced calls from GOP officials across the country to withdraw from the race.

President Trump broke his relative silence on Moore on Tuesday, stressing that the former state Supreme Court chief justice has denied the allegations.

"We don’t need a liberal Democrat in that seat,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Miller has spoken critically of Trump in the past, and previously led the anti-Trump super PAC "Our Principles." He's currently a contributor to Crooked Media, a website founded by three aides to former President Obama.