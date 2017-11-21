Poll: Moore, Jones neck and neck in Alabama Senate race

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and his Democratic opponent Doug Jones are neck and neck in Alabama's Senate race just three weeks ahead of the December election, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by Strategy Research for the Montgomery-based Raycom News Network, shows Moore receiving 47 percent of the vote, with Jones at 45 percent. Five percent of respondents were undecided, while 3 percent said they plan to cast their ballots for write-in candidates.

The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, meaning that Jones and Moore are in a statistical tie. It also shows dwindling support for the GOP candidate in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Alabama is typically considered a safe state for Republican candidates, but the controversy surrounding Moore appears to have shifted that dynamic.

Numerous women have accused Moore in recent weeks of pursuing sexual and romantic relations with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One of the accusers was just 14 at the time of an alleged encounter with Moore.

Moore has forcefully denied the allegations, and has refused to withdraw from the Senate race, despite pressure from Republican officials across the country.

According to the Raycom News Network poll, 45 percent of respondents believe some or all of the allegations against Moore, while 34 percent said they don't believe any of the accusations.

Twenty-one percent said they believe some or all of the allegations, but that it won't change their vote.

President Trump broke his silence on the allegations against Moore on Tuesday, appearing to throw his support behind the candidate.

Trump said Moore had denied the allegations against him and added that he did not want a Democrat to win the Alabama Senate seat.

The poll surveyed 3,000 likely voters in Alabama.